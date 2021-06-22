Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice Sells 841 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $479.52 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.