Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice Sells 841 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $479.52 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

