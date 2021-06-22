Insider Selling: iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. iSun, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISUN shares. TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.