Comparing Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Baristas Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Muscle Maker and Baristas Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.26 -$10.10 million N/A N/A Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 231.48 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Baristas Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baristas Coffee has a beta of 5.56, suggesting that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Muscle Maker and Baristas Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Baristas Coffee beats Muscle Maker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

