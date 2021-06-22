First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $67.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $276.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $278.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $343.58 million, with estimates ranging from $305.41 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.