Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 26,273 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 416.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

