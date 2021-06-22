Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $431,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

