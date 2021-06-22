17,194 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

