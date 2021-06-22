HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $812.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.23. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

