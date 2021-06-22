The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 85.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,505 shares of company stock worth $10,193,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.