InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of InterDigital worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,686,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

