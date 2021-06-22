Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

