TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,680,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total transaction of C$1,718,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$2,241,400.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.55 and a 1 year high of C$116.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.