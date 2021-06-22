Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Director Charles Cherington Sells 200,000 Shares

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

