Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Buys 370,566 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
