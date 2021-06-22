Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Buys 370,566 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

