Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,212,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,916,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

