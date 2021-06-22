Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Sells 18,250 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NUS opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

