BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of The First Bancshares worth $64,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $807.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

