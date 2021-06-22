BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $65,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.