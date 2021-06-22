Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cerus by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,166,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 459,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $977.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

