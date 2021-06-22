Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,333 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

