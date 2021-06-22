Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.