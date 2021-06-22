HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVB opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $543.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

