Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEYE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

