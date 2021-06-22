HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NYSE WBS opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.