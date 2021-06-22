Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 931 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

