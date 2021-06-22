BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

