Critical Comparison: nCino (NCNO) versus Its Peers

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare nCino to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares nCino and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million -$40.54 million -197.76 nCino Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.07

nCino’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57% nCino Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for nCino and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 8 0 2.67 nCino Competitors 2161 11359 21227 607 2.57

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.46%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

nCino beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

