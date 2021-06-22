Comparing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.16 -$6.79 million $0.19 78.58 Rambus $242.75 million 10.46 -$40.47 million $1.03 21.91

DSP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DSP Group and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Rambus.

Summary

DSP Group beats Rambus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

