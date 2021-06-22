Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report sales of $190.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.12 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

