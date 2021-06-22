BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Insiders have sold a total of 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.