BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,002 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

BRT stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $315.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

