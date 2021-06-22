BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

