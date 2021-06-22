BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $545.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

