BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 597 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NATH opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Nathan's Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

