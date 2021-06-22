Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 225.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

