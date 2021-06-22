Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

