Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

