Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

