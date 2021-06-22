Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,470 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Ooma worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

