ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

