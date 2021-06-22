Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,495 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of PCSB Financial worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.67. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.