ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ChromaDex were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

