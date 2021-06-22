NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of NN worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NN by 332.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

