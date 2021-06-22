CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

