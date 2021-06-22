Rhumbline Advisers Has $440,000 Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $353.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

