Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,200 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFIN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $157.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

