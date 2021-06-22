TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of TimkenSteel worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $650.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

