Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $275,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.