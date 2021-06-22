Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

