Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

